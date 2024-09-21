Drone strike causes explosions at facility in Krasnodar Krai, Russian officials say

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike in the Tikhoretsk district of Russia's Krasnodar Krai caused detonations of "explosive objects" at an unspecified facility, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on Sept. 21.

The Tikhoretsk district houses a major ammunition depot that has expanded over the last year to accommodate munitions shipments from North Korea, according to the Washington Post.

Russian air defense units intercepted two drones over the Tikhoretsk district on Sept. 21, Kondratyev said.

"The falling debris of one of them caused a fire that spread to explosive objects. A detonation began," he said.

Local residents are being evacuated from the area near the blast, Kondratyev said. No casualties have been reported.

While Kondratyev did not specify where the explosions occurred, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported that the Tikhoretsk ammunition depot was hit in the attack.

The report comes mere days after Ukraine successfully launched an overnight attack on against one of Russia's largest arsenals on Sept. 18. Ukrainian drones targeted a weapons depot in Toropets, Tver Oblast, built to withstand a nuclear explosion.