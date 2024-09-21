The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Drone strike causes explosions at facility in Krasnodar Krai, Russian officials say

by Abbey Fenbert September 21, 2024 6:59 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustration purposes: Ukrainian forces from the 22nd Brigade operate Poseidon drones near the Russian border in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 9, 2024. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike in the Tikhoretsk district of Russia's Krasnodar Krai caused detonations of "explosive objects" at an unspecified facility, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on Sept. 21.

The Tikhoretsk district houses a major ammunition depot that has expanded over the last year to accommodate munitions shipments from North Korea, according to the Washington Post.

Russian air defense units intercepted two drones over the Tikhoretsk district on Sept. 21, Kondratyev said.

"The falling debris of one of them caused a fire that spread to explosive objects. A detonation began," he said.

Local residents are being evacuated from the area near the blast, Kondratyev said. No casualties have been reported.

While Kondratyev did not specify where the explosions occurred, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported that the Tikhoretsk ammunition depot was hit in the attack.

The report comes mere days after Ukraine successfully launched an overnight attack on against one of Russia's largest arsenals on Sept. 18. Ukrainian drones targeted a weapons depot in Toropets, Tver Oblast, built to withstand a nuclear explosion.

Ukraine’s strike on Russian arms depot destroyed up to 3 months’ worth of ammunition, Estonian military intelligence head says
The Ukrainian drone strike on the arms depot in Russia’s Tver Oblast destroyed two to three months’ worth of munitions, Estonian Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, said on Sept. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Abbey Fenbert
