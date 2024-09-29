Russia claims 125 Ukrainian drones intercepted across 7 regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

One hundred twenty-five Ukrainian drones launched overnight were intercepted over seven Russian regions, Russian state-controlled media TASS claimed on Sept. 29.

The drones targeted Volgograd, Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov, Bryansk, and Kursk oblasts, as well as Krasnodar Krai, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Ministry also claims three drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov.

The aforementioned regions are located at various distances along Ukraine's eastern border.

The ministry claims 67 drones were shot down over Volgograd Oblast, 17 over Belgorod Oblast, 17 over Voronezh Oblast, 18 over Rostov Oblast, and one each over Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

There has been no comment on the attacks from Kyiv.

Kyiv has carried out a number of drone attacks against Russian infrastructure facilities and military installations throughout the full-scale war, hoping to undermine Russian invasion forces in Ukraine.

No casualties resulted from the drones targeting Voronezh Oblast, Governor Alexander Gusev claimed.

The drone attack inflicted property damage in the city and the surrounding region, including one residential building that was "significantly damaged," but somehow "none of the residents need temporary housing," he added.