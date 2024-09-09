'Massive' drone attack on multiple Russian regions ongoing, explosions reported, officials claim

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine launched a "massive drone attack" on Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed on Telegram overnight on Sept. 10. Air raid alerts were also activated in at least nine different oblasts, Russian officials reported.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the claim, and Ukraine has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

Videos of purported explosions heard over Bryansk Oblast were posted on social media by local residents around 12:30 a.m. local time.

Bogomaz claimed that 21 Ukrainian drones had been downed by air defenses in first hour of the attack.

Later in the night, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also claimed that three drones had been shot down over Moscow Oblast en route to the capital.

Air raid alerts and the presence of drones were also reported overnight in Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Voronezh, Tula and Kaluga oblasts, as well as the Krasnodar Krai region.

No information was immediately available as to any damage or casualties caused by the alleged attacks.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have increased attacks against targets within Russian territory, aiming to damage Russia's oil industry and military production facilities.

Overnight on Sept. 1, dozens of drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions, with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming to have downed 158 drones.