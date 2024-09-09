The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
'Massive' drone attack on multiple Russian regions ongoing, explosions reported, officials claim

by Dmytro Basmat September 10, 2024 1:22 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian servicemen with a military mobile air defense group shoot down Russian drones using anti-aircraft guns in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on April 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine launched a "massive drone attack" on Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed on Telegram overnight on Sept. 10. Air raid alerts were also activated in at least nine different oblasts, Russian officials reported.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the claim, and Ukraine has not yet commented on the alleged attack.

Videos of purported explosions heard over Bryansk Oblast were posted on social media by local residents around 12:30 a.m. local time.

Bogomaz claimed that 21 Ukrainian drones had been downed by air defenses in first hour of the attack.

Later in the night, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also claimed that three drones had been shot down over Moscow Oblast en route to the capital.

Air raid alerts and the presence of drones were also reported overnight in Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Voronezh, Tula and Kaluga oblasts, as well as the Krasnodar Krai region.

No information was immediately available as to any damage or casualties caused by the alleged attacks.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have increased attacks against targets within Russian territory, aiming to damage Russia's oil industry and military production facilities.

Overnight on Sept. 1, dozens of drones reportedly targeted several Russian regions, with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming to have downed 158 drones.

Russia preparing new mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, PM Shmyhal says
“But we understand that the enemy will not give us the luxury of living in peace,” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. “We already have intelligence that the next mass missile and drone strikes on our power system are already being prepared.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
News Feed

7:28 PM

Latvia summons Russian charge d'affaires over drone crash.

The charge d'affaires "was requested to provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident, in which an unmanned aerial vehicle illegally violated Latvia's airspace while also carrying explosives," the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.
12:56 PM

Russia to participate in Chinese military drills in September.

The North-Joint 2024 will take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, with the aim of "enhancing strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries and their ability to jointly respond to security threats," the Chinese Defense Ministry said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.