Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks in 5 directions

by Martin Fornusek October 8, 2023 8:35 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade prepare to move toward the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo by Libkos/Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions over the course of Oct. 8, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

According to the report, 33 skirmishes with Russian forces were recorded during the day.

Russia also reportedly launched six air strikes and 20 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), causing casualties both among military personnel and the civilian population.

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces carried out four unsuccessful attacks in the area of the Makiivka village.

The military reported on Oct. 5 that Russia is intensifying its attacks in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction of the front line in Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, with a particular focus on Makiivka.

On Oct. 7, Ukrainian forces recorded 774 Russian strikes on the Kupiansk-Lyman direction, Eastern Force Grouping spokesperson Illia Yevlash said.

The spokesperson also noted that Russia is deploying its reserves north of Bakhmut in an attempt to deter Ukraine's advancing counteroffensive in Donetsk Oblast.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
