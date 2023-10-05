Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Russia intensifies attacks in Lyman-Kupiansk direction

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 5, 2023 2:01 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armored carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, on Oct. 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo credit: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is intensifying attacks in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction of the front line in Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, using both ground forces and air strikes, Illia Yevlash, the spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of Forces, said on air on Oct. 5.

According to Yevlash, Russian troops shifted their focus on a new target – Makiivka, a Luhansk Oblast village roughly 30 kilometers north of Lyman and 60 kilometers south of Kupiansk.

Eight skirmishes have been recorded in this area over the past day, the spokesperson said. Russia is also actively using its air forces, deploying both jet planes and military helicopters, he added.

Yevlash said that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attempts to advance, destroying 13 pieces of enemy hardware, including two T-72 tanks and five armored fighting vehicles.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has been concentrating over 100,000 soldiers and thousands of pieces of equipment in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction since the summer.

The U.S.-based think-tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Russia's offensive in the northeast appeared to be Russia's strategy to pin Ukrainian troops, who could have been deployed elsewhere.

On Sept. 28, the ISW wrote in its daily update that Russia appeared to have recently reduced the pace of the offensive in the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna front line.

Citing fewer reported Russian ground attacks in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the think-tank said this indicates that Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive on other fronts has distracted Russia's offensive in the northeast.

Soldiers fighting near Kreminna, a Russian-occupied town on the Lyman axis, told the Kyiv Independent in July that there was a brief period every now and then when Russia's offensive would slow down – before it picked up the pace again after its rotation of units.

Endless Russian assaults near Kreminna test Ukraine’s defenses
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the full names or deployed positions of the Ukrainian soldiers interviewed in the story due to security concerns amid the ongoing war. Donetsk Oblast – The narrow, partly destroyed road through the Serebrianskyi Forest in the northern part of Do…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.