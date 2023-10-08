Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia deploying 'all available' reserves north of Bakhmut

by Dmytro Basmat October 8, 2023 6:52 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade prepare to move toward the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Photo by Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is deploying reserve forces north of Bakhmut in an attempt to deter Ukraine's advancing counteroffensive in Donetsk Oblast, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in eastern Ukraine said on Oct. 7.

"Right now, intense combat operations are ongoing," said Illia Yevlash, head of press services for Ukraine's forces on the eastern front, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"The enemy continues to deploy counter-assault units in this direction to prevent us from advancing in our offensive. They are employing all available forces and reserves because they understand that losing this flank could have quite diverse consequences for them."

Yevlash further emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are attempting to thwart any Russian advance by inflicting "maximum damage" on Russian troops in the vicinity of Bakhmut.

In recent weeks, Ukraine's military has continued to advance around the front-line city of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on Russian forces and deterring attacks.

On Sept. 19, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported evidence of "severe degradation" of Russian forces in the Bakhmut sector, pointing to Moscow's need to deploy reserves.

Bakhmut-bound infantry assault troops: ‘We are holding on, ready for any scenario’
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not revealing the soldiers’ full names or the exact location of their deployment due to security concerns amid the ongoing war. Donetsk Oblast – Just a few dozen kilometers from Bakhmut, Ukrainian infantry train to ready themselves for brutal days ahead. Near…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.