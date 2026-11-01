General Staff: Russia has lost 1,590,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,590,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Oct. 31.



The number includes 2,100 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report , Russia has also lost 12,451 tanks, 25,622 armored combat vehicles, 168,739 vehicles and fuel tanks, 51,755 artillery systems, 2,249 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,730 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,054 unmanned ground vehicles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

On Oct. 29, the General Staff reported that October 2026 was the deadliest month for Russian combat losses since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.