General Staff: Russia has lost 1,320,310 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,320,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 21.

The number includes 1,040 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,884 tanks, 24,429 armored combat vehicles, 90,763 vehicles and fuel tanks, 40,478 artillery systems, 1,749 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,350 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 250,463 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff does not reveal its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA).



The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.



Independent Western think tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."



A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are estimated to have been killed in action (KIA).