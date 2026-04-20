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Ukraine to simplify use of fiber-optic drones on front line

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by Anastasiia Verzun
Ukraine to simplify use of fiber-optic drones on front line
Soldiers from the 93rd Brigade's drone unit test fiber optic drones before using them on the front line in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, March 9, 2026. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ukrainian troops will begin testing a new standard control station for fiber-optic drones, the country's defense ministry said on April 20, as part of an effort to replace the mix of different controllers operators must carry to the front.

Operators working with fiber-optic drones often have to bring three to five different ground stations to their positions because multiple incompatible systems are in use, officials said.

“This creates additional strain and reduces the time available to complete combat missions,” said Mykhailo Fedorov,  Ukraine's Minister of Defense.

The first version of the new station is analog, the type most commonly used by Ukrainian units. Officials said the next stage will focus on digital fiber-optic control systems and expanding a unified solution across the front line.

Fiber-optic drones became an important tool in the war against Russia's full-scale invasion because they are largely immune to electronic warfare and signal spoofing — operated via signals transmitted through a thin fiber-optic cable rather than radio frequencies.

The solution was developed with prominent Ukrainian activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, known for openly criticizing military and political leadership, who has been working with the ministry as an advisor on UAV effectiveness since Fedorov’s appointment in January 2026.

Ukraine relies heavily on fiber-optic drones but remains dependent on imports for key materials, while Russia is widely seen as having an advantage in domestic production. Officials said the new unified station could help address some of those operational gaps.

“Following the president’s directive, we are destroying the enemy across all domains: on land, in the air, and in the economy. To achieve this, we are systematically removing barriers and providing the military with tools that deliver results,” Fedorov said.

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The Kyiv IndependentToby Woodall
Defense techMykhailo FedorovDefense Ministry
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Anastasiia Verzun

Junior Reporter

Anastasiia is a junior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She is an alumnus of Ukrainian Leadership Academy Mariupol 2022 and holds a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Kyiv National Academy of Fine Arts and Architecture. Before joining the team, she studied at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna. She previously worked at the NGO Kriegsbilder, organizing screenings of Ukrainian cinema and curating music and cultural events.

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