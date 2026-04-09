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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,307,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,307,540 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A CAESAR self-propelled howitzer crew of the 148th Artillery Brigade fires toward enemy lines from a concealed position as soldiers nearby watch the sky for hostile FPV drones, near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 11, 2026. (Maciek Musialek/Anadolu)

Russia has lost 1,307,540 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 9.

The number includes 1,040 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,847 tanks, 24,370 armored combat vehicles, 88,332 vehicles and fuel tanks, 39,689 artillery systems, 1,724 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,341 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 227,539 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff does not reveal its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA).

The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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