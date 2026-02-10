General Staff: Russia has lost 1,248,560 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,248,560 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 10.

The number includes 980 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,656 tanks, 24,018 armored fighting vehicles, 77,734 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,089 artillery systems, 1,637 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,297 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 129,160 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.