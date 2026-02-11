General Staff: Russia has lost 1,249,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,249,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 11.

The number includes 820 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,661 tanks, 24,020 armored fighting vehicles, 77,734 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,148 artillery systems, 1,638 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,298 air defense systems, 435 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 130,711 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.