General Staff: Russia has lost 1,122,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,122,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 12.

The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,248 tanks, 23,345 armored fighting vehicles, 63,934 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,578 artillery systems, 1,518 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 69,010 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.