General Staff: Russia has lost 1,122,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,122,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Soldiers heading through the forest to the 122 mm howitzer 2A18 in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on June 19, 2025. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,122,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 12.

The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,248 tanks, 23,345 armored fighting vehicles, 63,934 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,578 artillery systems, 1,518 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,225 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 69,010 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway infrastructure in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, group claims
The Atesh partisan group sabotaged railway infrastructure in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, disrupting Russian logistics, the group claimed in a Telegram post on Oct. 12.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

