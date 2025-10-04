General Staff: Russia has lost 1,114,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,114,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 4.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,226 tanks, 23,298 armored fighting vehicles, 63,398 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,428 artillery systems, 1,515 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,222 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 66,543 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.