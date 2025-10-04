KI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,114,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,114,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire the Ukrainian artillery piece 'Bohdana' from their artillery position in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, on 31 August 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu)

Russia has lost around 1,114,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 4.

The number includes 950 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,226 tanks, 23,298 armored fighting vehicles, 63,398 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,428 artillery systems, 1,515 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,222 air defense systems, 427 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 66,543 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukrainian drones hit one of Russia’s biggest, most modern oil refineries near St. Petersburg
Drones struck the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad oblast overnight on Oct. 4, sparking a fire that was later extinguished, officials and local media reported.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian lossesGeneral Staff
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 4
Saturday, October 4
Show More

Editors' Picks