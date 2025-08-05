General Staff: Russia has lost 1,058,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,058,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 5.

The number includes 1,120 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,071 tanks, 23,091 armored fighting vehicles, 57,337 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,081 artillery systems, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,620 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.