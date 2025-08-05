Become a member
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,058,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from the artillery crew fire a 122 mm howitzer D-30 at the positions of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,058,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 5.

The number includes 1,120 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,071 tanks, 23,091 armored fighting vehicles, 57,337 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,081 artillery systems, 1,452 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 49,620 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

A few weeks ago, my colleague Francis Farrell and I were in Pokrovsk. As a war reporter, I’m used to seeing war-torn towns. Last year, we saw glide bombs raining down on Vovchansk, filmed interviews with soldiers in the ruins of Lyman, and joined a volunteer evacuation mission taking civilians out of Selydove, which was on the verge of occupation. But this time was different: Pokrovsk isn’t just another city for me. My native city is just a half-hour drive away from Pokrovsk, and it’s a much
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Zashko
Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

