G7 reveals plans to deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) officially announced plans for long-term security commitments to help Ukraine defend itself against current and future Russian aggression in a statement issued on July 12.

"We, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the strategic goal of creating a free, independent, democratic, and sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, capable of defending itself and deterring future aggression," the statement said.

"We confirm that the security of Ukraine is an integral part of the security of the Euro-Atlantic region."

Each of the G7 members will focus on long-term bilateral cooperation to help Ukraine build up a military force capable of defending Ukraine and deterring future Russian aggression, according to the statement.

As the specific areas of security and military cooperation, the press release listed providing modern military equipment on land, in the air, and at sea, training, intelligence sharing, developing resistance to cyber and hybrid threats, supporting Ukraine's defense industrial base, and interoperability with NATO forces.

G7 pledged to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction efforts and to provide technical and financial support to address urgent needs arising from the war and to help implementation of governance reforms.

In the event of a future Russian attack, the world's leading democracies promised to immediately consult with Ukraine on the aid currently needed to repel the aggression.

G7 also pledged to continue sanctions against Russia and assist with the prosecution of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

In turn, Ukraine will commit to greater transparency and accountability regarding partners' assistance, continue implementing reforms in law enforcement, judicial, anti-corruption, corporate governance, economic, security sector, and public administration, and ensure civilian control over the armed forces.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, this declaration ensures security guarantees for Ukraine until it becomes a member of NATO.

"It is very important that this may become the first legal document that symbolizes that we have such an 'umbrella' of security guarantees. And then Ukraine will have documents on real relations with each security guarantor state, and there will be all the things that we have or lack today: air defense, aviation, etc. It will definitely be at the bilateral level," the Ukrainian president said.

The media reported earlier on G7 security commitments to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, prioritizing air defense, artillery, long-range weapon systems, armored vehicles, and air combat capabilities.

The announcement comes during the NATO summit in Vilnius, where Ukraine hopes to win further support in its defense against Russia's aggression.

While Ukraine has not received the much-desired invitation to join NATO at the summit, scheduled to finish today on July 12, the allies have pledged to scale up their military support. A number of partners, including the U.K., France, Germany, and Norway have presented new military aid.

The "fighter jet coalition," a group of countries willing to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and the necessary training, has been officially formed during the summit, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov informed.

Zelensky commented that the summit brought good results, "but if there was an invitation (to NATO), it would be ideal."