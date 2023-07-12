Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UPDATED: Zelensky meets with NATO leaders, discusses new military aid packages

by Alexander Query and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 12, 2023 12:35 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the second day of NATO's 2023 Vilnius Summit on July 12, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the second day of NATO's 2023 Vilnius Summit on July 12. Zelensky said the leaders promised Ukraine new military aid.

Ukraine will receive new Patriot systems and missiles from Germany, as well as armored vehicles from Canada, Zelensky wrote on Twitter and Telegram on July 12.

Zelensky met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the NATO summit, as well as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"I am grateful to Justin and Canada for reinforcing our warriors with armored vehicles. We have reached powerful agreements," Zelensky wrote about his meeting with Trudeau.

"There is an agreement on additional Patriot launchers and missiles for them from Germany. This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror!" he wrote after meeting with Scholz.

Ukraine also signed two agreements with Sweden over defense procurements and the intel exchange, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Australia pledged to deliver another 30 Bushmaster armored vehicles to Ukraine, Zelensky announced on Telegram.

"A powerful new defense pack, including 30 Bushmasters. As always, we also have a complete political understanding," Zelensky wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the second day of NATO's 2023 Vilnius Summit on July 12, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine will be invited to join NATO when "the allies agree, and conditions are met," Stoltenberg said at the summit's press conference without providing further details.

"This is a strong package for Ukraine. And a clear path towards its membership in NATO," he added, reaffirming that Ukraine "will become a member of NATO."

However, Zelensky, who arrived in Vilnius on July 11, expressed his discontent over the lack of a real timeframe and invitation to join NATO after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would receive an invitation to join NATO when "the allies agree, and conditions are met" without providing any details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the second day of NATO's 2023 Vilnius Summit on July 12, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

The alliance adopted a three-part support package for Ukraine, which includes removing the requirement to undergo the Membership Action Plan.

While en route to Vilnius, Zelensky said that he had "received signals that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine," noting that the "wording is about the invitation to become NATO member, not about Ukraine's membership."

"It's unprecedented and absurd when a time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership. While at the same time vague wording about 'conditions' is added even for inviting Ukraine," the president tweeted.

Authors: Alexander Query, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
