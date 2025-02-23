The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Negotiations, Andrii Sybiha, War
Foreign Minister: Ukraine plans to end war this year

by Dominic Culverwell and Kateryna Denisova February 23, 2025 3:20 PM 2 min read
Ukraine plans to end the war this year with a just peace, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at the Ukraine: Year 2025 conference in Kyiv on Feb. 23.

Sybiha noted that this is the goal of President Volodymyr Zelensky and told partners that “it is time to fasten our diplomatic seat belts” and “not give in to emotions.”

“We are convinced that we really have a chance to end the war this year,” Sybiha said.

The minister's comments come as the White House announced that a peace deal with Russia could be hashed out this week. President Donald Trump has amped up negotiation efforts in the last week, with plans to hold a second round of peace talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 25.

Preparations are underway for a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Feb. 22. Trump previously said he would "probably" meet Putin before the end of February.

The U.S. held the first round of talks directly with Russia on Feb. 18, although notably did not include Ukraine in the meeting. The decision sparkeda backlash in Europe and Ukraine, with Europeans worried they are being sidelined by the U.S.

Sybiha stressed that cooperation with the U.S. is important in order to achieve a just peace. Trump previously said that Zelensky is not important to the peace negotiations.

Tensions have arisen in recent days after Trump labeled Zelensky a dictator and claimed that Ukraine started the war against Russia. He later walked back on the comment and admitted that Russia attacked Ukraine, although said Ukraine “shouldn’t have let” Russia attack.

‘We’re going to get our money back’ — Trump on US-Ukraine resources deal
“I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up,” Trump said on Feb. 22. “We’re asking for rare earth and oil — anything we can get.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Dominic Culverwell, Kateryna Denisova
Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Musk denies US threat to cut Starlink over Ukraine minerals deal.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has denied reports that the United States threatened to shut off Starlink in Ukraine unless Kyiv agreed to a minerals deal. Responding to a report by Reuters, Musk called the claim "false" and accused the news agency of lying.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

