The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Ukraine, United States, Minerals, Business
Edit post

'We're going to get our money back' — Trump on US-Ukraine resources deal

by Abbey Fenbert February 23, 2025 2:46 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on Feb. 22, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 22 that the United States would "get our money back" after Ukraine agrees to a deal giving Washington access to half its revenues from critical natural resources.

"We're going to get our money back because it's just not fair," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 22.

"And we will see, but I think we're pretty close to a deal, and we better be close to a deal."

The U.S. and Ukraine have been working intensively over the past few days to hammer out the details of a revised version of the resources agreement after President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected an initial proposal on the grounds that it did not offer concrete security guarantees.

Officials from both countries have indicated that they believe an agreement will be reached soon, but a draft of the new proposal seen by the New York Times (NYT) provides no specific security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump has said that the U.S. deserves compensation for the military aid it has donated to Ukraine since Russia launched the full-scale invasion in 2022.

"I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up," he said at CPAC.

"We're asking for rare earth and oil — anything we can get. I'm trying to get the money back or secured."

The U.S. deal currently on the table demands 50% of revenues from Ukraine's natural resources, including critical minerals, oil, and gas, as well as stakes in ports and other key infrastructure through a joint investment funds.

The new version says that the U.S. would hold a 100% financial interest in this fund, and that Ukraine should contribute to the fund until it reaches $500 billion, according to the NYT.

While Trump claims he wants to "get the money back" for the U.S., Washington has provided around $100 billion — not $500 billion — in aid to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

Trump has cited the $500 billion figure in public comments, claiming on Feb. 10 that Ukraine had "essentially agreed" to a $500 billion resource deal. That figure was not included in the original version of the deal presented to Zelensky on Feb. 12.

Zelensky's rejection of the U.S. resource deal triggered a barrage of insults from Trump, who accused the Ukrainian president of being an "unelected dictator."

Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that the U.S. has threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink internet terminals it it does not sign the agreement — a claim SpaceX CEO and Trump ally Elon Musk has denied.

‘Europe did more than the US’ — EU defense commissioner pushes back against Trump accusations
Editor’s note: The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. Donald Trump’s return to the White House has forced Kyiv and other European capitals to ask themselves a sobering question: What will happen to Western support for Ukraine if the U.S. withdraws? The U.S. has been, by
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Musk denies US threat to cut Starlink over Ukraine minerals deal.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has denied reports that the United States threatened to shut off Starlink in Ukraine unless Kyiv agreed to a minerals deal. Responding to a report by Reuters, Musk called the claim "false" and accused the news agency of lying.
4:48 AM

Trump admits Russia attacked Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 21, after previously blaming Ukraine for starting the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.