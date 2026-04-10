Explosion at fireworks warehouse in southern Russia kills 2, injures 14, including children

An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Vladikavkaz, southern Russia, killed two people and injured 14 others on April 10, local authorities reported.

The explosion occurred around noon at the warehouse in a residential area of the city. The resulting fire quickly spread to nearby buildings, including a construction materials warehouse.

Two children were injured and hospitalized, while four other victims are in serious condition, according to Sergey Menyailo, head of North Ossetia.

0:00 / 1× A plume of smoke rises over a fireworks warehouse after an explosion in Vladikavkaz, southern Russia, on April 10, 2026. (Astra/Telegram)

Power was also cut to nearby residential buildings and had not been restored as of 8 p.m. local time.

Menyailo said rescuers suspended debris removal at the site in the evening due to the risk of collapse and plan to resume work the next day.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the provision of unsafe services. Those found responsible face up to 10 years in prison.