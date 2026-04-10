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Explosion at fireworks warehouse in southern Russia kills 2, injures 14, including children

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by Kateryna Hodunova
Explosion at fireworks warehouse in southern Russia kills 2, injures 14, including children
A column of smoke rises above a fireworks warehouse after an explosion in Vladikavkaz, southern Russia, on April 10, 2026. (Video screenshot/Astra/Telegram)

An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Vladikavkaz, southern Russia, killed two people and injured 14 others on April 10, local authorities reported.

The explosion occurred around noon at the warehouse in a residential area of the city. The resulting fire quickly spread to nearby buildings, including a construction materials warehouse.

Two children were injured and hospitalized, while four other victims are in serious condition, according to Sergey Menyailo, head of North Ossetia.

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A plume of smoke rises over a fireworks warehouse after an explosion in Vladikavkaz, southern Russia, on April 10, 2026. (Astra/Telegram)

Power was also cut to nearby residential buildings and had not been restored as of 8 p.m. local time.

Menyailo said rescuers suspended debris removal at the site in the evening due to the risk of collapse and plan to resume work the next day.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the provision of unsafe services. Those found responsible face up to 10 years in prison.

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The Kyiv IndependentTanya Kozyreva
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Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

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