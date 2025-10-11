Fires reported in Russia's Belgorod oblast amid suspected power plant attack, local officials say

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated as new details emerge.

Falling debris from downed missiles sparked fires and caused damage in the city of Belgorod, Russia, the regional governor said Oct. 11.

"Garbage caught fire as a result of falling debris in Belgorod," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported. "Fire crews are working to extinguish the blaze."

Local Telegram channels claimed that the Luch thermal power plant in Belgorod may have been targeted again. Those reports have not been independently verified.

The governor also reported on the possibility of "short-term rolling power outages."

In Belgorod city, windows were shattered in a commercial building, and the roof and facade were damaged. Two cars were also hit.

In nearby villages, additional damage was reported: a passenger car in Tavrovo was struck, and in Dubovoye, the roof of a private home was damaged. The governor said there were no casualties.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the attack. However, earlier this week, nearly 40,000 Belgorod residents were left without electricity after a Ukrainian attack damaged energy facilities and disrupted power supplies in the city.

Last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine would retaliate against Russia's energy sector if Moscow again attempted to plunge Ukraine into a blackout.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's power grid, gas facilities, and heating systems ahead of winter, aiming to make living conditions unbearable for civilians.