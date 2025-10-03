Ukraine war latest: Russia targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure in massive strikes ahead of winter, Zelensky says

Key developments on Oct. 3:

Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike against Ukraine's energy facilities on Oct. 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address, accusing Moscow of trying to deepen the hardship of civilians ahead of the cold season.

"Just today, Russia struck our gas infrastructure with 35 missiles, including ballistic weapons. It was a combined strike, and only half of the missiles were shot down," Zelensky said after a meeting with Ukraine's top military command.

Zelensky said additional attacks also hit the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, while ballistic missiles struck energy facilities in Donetsk Oblast, including in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Druzhkivka.

Earlier on Oct. 3, a massive Russian air assault struck some of Ukraine's main gas production facilities, causing critical damage. Russia attacked facilities of Ukraine's state gas and oil company Naftogaz in the Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts, Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi said.

Koretskyi called it the largest attack on the company's sites since Russia's full-scale war began in 2022. Top private energy provider DTEK said it had suspended operations at several gas facilities in Poltava Oblast.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Azot chemical plant in Russia's Perm Krai overnight on Oct. 3, regional Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported.

The strike briefly disrupted production at the facility, which is one of Russia's largest nitrogen fertilizer producers and a key supplier of chemicals used in both agriculture and explosives.

Located about 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, the plant produces ammonia, urea, and ammonium nitrate, as well as higher aliphatic and crystalline sodium nitrite.

In 2024, it reported record output of more than 2.3 million tons of products.

"According to updated information, an attack by enemy drones was carried out at night... There was a brief stoppage of the technological cycle at Azot," Makhonin said. "Emergency services specialists continue to work at the scene, and an operational headquarters has been set up."

Reuters previously reported that five Russian chemical companies supplied over 75% of the materials used by the country's explosives and gunpowder factories since the start of the full-scale war.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed 20 Ukrainian drones over Russian-controlled territory, but it did not mention any activity in Perm Krai.

The U.S. is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, Reuters reported on Oct. 2, citing an unnamed U.S. official and three other sources familiar with the discussions.

The missiles have been on Ukraine's weapons wish list for years and could greatly expand Kyiv's ability to strike targets at long range, deep inside Russia.

The development comes days after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Washington was considering Kyiv's request for Tomahawks, which have a range of up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles).

President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly pressed Trump on the matter during a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23.

While the U.S. has no shortage of Tomahawk missiles, officials told Reuters that Washington is more likely to provide shorter-range systems or let European allies buy long-range weapons for Ukraine.

Washington's current stocks are reportedly committed to the U.S. Navy.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg Oblast on Oct. 3, a source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The facility lies about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from Ukraine-controlled territory.

Founded in 1935, Orsknefteorgsintez is one of the oldest and largest refineries in the southern Ural mountains, with an annual capacity of 6.6 million tons of crude oil.

Regional Governor Evgeny Solntsev confirmed the attack but claimed operations at the refinery were not disrupted. He said emergency services were working at the site.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

According to the SBU source, an evacuation was announced at the facility.

The facility produces motor gasoline, Euro 5 diesel, jet fuel, bitumen, and lubricants, serving as the only refinery in Orenburg Oblast and a key part of Russia's domestic energy network.

Germany's Munich Airport temporarily suspended operations the evening of Oct. 2 due to suspicious drone sightings in the area, airport officials said.

The closure follows a series of mysterious drone sightings in European airspace in recent days, including an incident in northern Germany on Sept. 26.

Several drone sightings were reported late in the evening of Oct. 2, prompting German air traffic control to restrict and then suspend flight operations shortly after 10 p.m. local time, Munich Airport said in a statement.

The closure grounded 17 flights, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers. Fifteen arriving flights were also rerouted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt.

The statement did not disclose how many drones were seen in the area.

After the incident, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder called for German police to be authorized to shoot down unidentified drones, saying his state is already drafting legislation to allow it.

"The drone incidents demonstrate the immense pressure. From now on, the rule must be: shoot down drones instead of waiting. And do so consistently," Soder told Bild.

"Our police must be able to shoot down drones immediately."

