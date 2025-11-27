Explosions reported in several Russian cities amid Ukrainian drone attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in several Russian cities, including Taganrog, Smolensk, and Saratov, overnight on Nov. 28 amid a widespread drone attack.

Explosions were heard near the Taganrog-Yuzhny military airfield, independent outlet Astra reported, citing local residents.

Additional explosions were heard in Saratov and Smolensk, with eyewitness footage that purports to show blasts taking place in the two cities.

Air raid sirens have sounded in the Black Sea coastal city of Novorossiysk amid the reported drone attack, according to local residents.

The details could not immediately be verified, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

Taganrog is located along the northern Azov Sea coast, Smolensk is situated just east of Belarus, and Saratov sits along the Volga River.

Kyiv regularly strikes Russian military infrastructure in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue to wage its war against Ukraine.

Early on Nov. 26, unidentified drones struck the Russian city of Cheboksary in the Chuvashia Republic, with Ukraine's General Staff later claiming successful hits on a factory producing electronics for Russian weapons.