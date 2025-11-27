0 out of 25,000

Friday, November 28, 2025
War

Explosions reported in several Russian cities amid Ukrainian drone attack

2 min read
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Explosions reported in several Russian cities amid Ukrainian drone attack
A screenshot of footage that purports to show a drone attack on Saratov, Russia overnight on Nov. 28, 2025. (ExileNova+/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported in several Russian cities, including Taganrog, Smolensk, and Saratov, overnight on Nov. 28 amid a widespread drone attack.

Explosions were heard near the Taganrog-Yuzhny military airfield, independent outlet Astra reported, citing local residents.

Additional explosions were heard in Saratov and Smolensk, with eyewitness footage that purports to show blasts taking place in the two cities.

Air raid sirens have sounded in the Black Sea coastal city of Novorossiysk amid the reported drone attack, according to local residents.

The details could not immediately be verified, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

Taganrog is located along the northern Azov Sea coast, Smolensk is situated just east of Belarus, and Saratov sits along the Volga River.

Kyiv regularly strikes Russian military infrastructure in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue to wage its war against Ukraine.

Early on Nov. 26, unidentified drones struck the Russian city of Cheboksary in the Chuvashia Republic, with Ukraine's General Staff later claiming successful hits on a factory producing electronics for Russian weapons.

UkraineRussiaDrone attackExplosion in RussiaSaratov OblastSmolenskNovorossiysk
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

