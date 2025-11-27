Hello, this is Yuliia Taradiuk reporting from Kyiv on day 1,373 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The top story of the day so far:

As Russian infiltration groups reportedly reached the outskirts of Huliaipole, a small but important frontline city in eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Nov. 27, the DeepState open-source mapping project said the situation had "stabilized."

Huliaipole, despite being one of the most stable parts of the front line for most of the full-scale war, is now threatened by Russia's brisk push into eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Its defense helps slow Russia’s push west and complicates any attempt to link its advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

DeepState reported that Russian troops had reached the outskirts of Huliaipole overnight on Nov. 27, and there were unconfirmed reports on Telegram indicating that Russian infiltration groups had reached the city itself.

DeepState said the situation "is being stabilized" thanks to the coordination of the Southern Operational Command, the 225th Separate Assault Battalion, and other units.

"The chaos in the battle formations has almost completely disappeared, the enemy has significantly slowed down in the direction of Huliaipole itself, and a new line of defense has been established," it said.

On Nov. 26. Russian forces completed the capture of Vysoke, the Ukrainian analytical and mapping group as DeepState reported. Vysoke lies just northeast of Huliaipole.

The loss of the settlement reflects steady Russian advances ahead of the winter fighting season.

Explosion, possible drone strike reported in Grozny, Chechnya

Last updated 3:20 p.m. Kyiv time.

An explosion occurred at a military base in Grozny, Chechnya, several Telegram channels reported on Nov. 27.

According to the Crimean Wind channel, it was caused by an attack drone. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Grozny is the capital of Russia's predominantly Muslim republic in the North Caucasus ruled by Vladimir Putin's ally, dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

It is home to several bases belonging to pro-Kremlin Chechen fighters often referred to as the Kadyrovites.

'Historical precedent' — Ukraine, UK sign licence agreement for Octopus interceptor drones

Last updated 12:27 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukraine and the U.K. have signed a licence agreement to produce Octopus interceptor drones, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Nov. 27.

"This is a historical precedent and the next important step that will allow the production of Ukrainian interceptors in the United Kingdom, which have proven their effectiveness in the fight against (Russian attack drones)," Shmyhal said in a post on Telegram.

Russian Shahed-type drones, originally designed in Iran and mass-produced in Russia under the name Geran-2, have become a central weapon in Moscow's strikes against Ukraine.

Kyiv has rapidly developed its drone capabilities since 2022, evolving from modifying commercial aircraft to producing attack drones and reconnaissance systems on a large scale.

The Octopus drone is one of several interceptor drones in development.

At least one killed, 37 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person has been killed and 37 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 27.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia attacked overnight with 142 attack drones of various types, including around 90 Shaheds. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 92 drones, while strikes were recorded at 18 locations, with debris falling at three more, the Air Force said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, 2 people, including a child were killed, 13 people, including a child, were injured over the past day as Russian forces hit at least three apartment blocks and 26 houses in towns and villages across the region, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed in Druzhkivka, four were injured elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram on Nov. 27.

In southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one woman was injured, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

In Sumy Oblast, a 53-year-old man was killed, and 37-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian drone strikes as Russia carried out about 40 attacks on 21 settlements over the past day, Sumy Governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional authorities reported overnight drone attacks with three people being injured.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,169,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,169,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 27.

The number includes 1,140 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,373 (+1) tanks, 23,628 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 68,351 (+109) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,709 (+21) artillery systems, 1,550 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 (+1) air defense systems, 430 (+2) airplanes, 347 helicopters, 85,174 (+214) drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.