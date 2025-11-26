0 out of 25,000

Wednesday, November 26, 2025
War

Drones strike Russia’s Cheboksary, reports say electronic warfare plant hit again

by Olena Goncharova
A view of the city of Cheboksary in Russia's Chuvashia Republic. (Bestalex/Wikipedia)

Unidentified drones struck the Russian city of Cheboksary in the Chuvashia Republic in the early hours of Nov. 26, with Russian Telegram channels suggesting that a local military-linked facility may have been targeted again.

According to the Telegram channel SHOT, the first blast was heard at around 2:40 a.m. local time. Residents also reported additional explosions on the outskirts of the city and in the airspace near the village of Lapsary, roughly 10 kilometers (six miles) away. Footage circulating online shows fire and thick smoke rising from one of the districts following the reported drone attack.

Local authorities later acknowledged the incident. Oleg Nikolayev, the head of the Chuvashia Republic, confirmed that the region had been attacked by drones. Two people, including a teenager, were wounded in the attack and two residential buildings were damaged.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify the claims.

Several Russian Telegram channels claimed that the strike hit the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, located roughly 970 kilometers (603 miles) from the nearest parts of Ukraine’s border.

VNIIR-Progress is a Russian state institute involved in designing electronic warfare systems, including the Kometa antenna used to interfere with satellite, radio, and radar signals. The enterprise is currently subject to sanctions imposed by both the United States and the European Union.

The same plant was previously targeted on June 9, when a Ukrainian drone strike triggered large explosions and fires at the VNIIR-Progress and ABS Electro facilities.

At the time, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed responsibility, saying the operation was part of efforts to degrade Russia’s ability to manufacture components for attack drones, guided bombs, and other precision-strike systems.

RussiaUkraineDrone attackElectronic warfareAttacks on Russia
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

