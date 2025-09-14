KI logo
Explosions damage railway infrastructure near Kyiv, prompting train route changes

by Kateryna Denisova
A train with the logo of the Ukrzaliznytsia arrives at the railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2025. (Eduard Kryzhanivskyi/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Overnight on Sept. 14, railway infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast was damaged by explosions, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.

Kalashnyk described the situations as an emergency. As a result of the incident, some 240 passengers on the Kharkiv — Przemysl train were evacuated. Soon after, the train continued its journey with most of the passengers on board, said Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, the CEO of Ukraine’s state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia.

No casualties were reported. Three women suffered from shock, the governor said.

0:00
/
Footage shows the aftermath of an emergency in Kyiv Oblast that damaged railway infrastructure overnight on Sept. 14, 2025. (Oleksandr Pertsovskyi/Facebook)

International and regional trains across Ukraine have been delayed and rerouted.

According to authorities, the explosions were not linked to a Russian attack.

ZN.UA outlet, citing unnamed sources, reported that explosions were caused by the detonation of munitions being transported by train near the village of Kalynivka in Kyiv Oblast, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the capital.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on these claims and have yet to disclose more details about the incident.

Emergency crews are still working at the scene.

Article image
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

