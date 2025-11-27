Explosion, possible drone strike reported in Grozny, Chechnya

An explosion occurred at a military base in Grozny, Chechnya, several Telegram channels reported on Nov. 27.

According to the Crimean Wind channel, it was caused by an attack drone. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Grozny is the capital of Russia's predominantly Muslim republic in the North Caucasus ruled by Vladimir Putin's ally, dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

It is home to several bases belonging to pro-Kremlin Chechen fighters often referred to as the Kadyrovites.

Kadyrovites have been fighting on Russia's side since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. In turn, anti-Russian Chechen volunteers have also joined the war on Ukraine's side, forming several formations like the Dzhokhar Dudayev Battalion.

According to Crimean Wind, the base struck in the attack houses the pro-Russian 78th Special Purpose Motorized Regiment, also known as Sever-Akhmat.

This marks the fourth reported drone strike against Chechnya during Russia's war against Ukraine. The previous attacks occurred in October and December of last year.

In the October attack, a drone targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 29 that the drone strike was possibly launched from the neighboring republics of Dagestan or Ingushetia and may have been connected to a feud between Kadyrov and officials from the two regions.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia have commented on the Nov. 27 attack.