Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Chechnya, Ingushetia, Dagestan, Ramzan Kadyrov, Drone attack
Edit post

Drone strike on Chechnya possibly launched from Dagestan, Ingushetia, source claims

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 29, 2024 3:16 PM 2 min read
Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov at Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2024. (Maxim Shemetov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike that damaged the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes on Oct. 29 may have been launched from Russia's neighboring North Caucasus republics, an intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.

The drone attack hit Chechnya early in the morning, marking the first such instance during the war. Footage shared on social media showed significant damage and a fire at the university building, but no casualties were reported.

The source's statement would indicate that the attack was not one of Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russian territory but a result of a local feud.

One of the most likely versions explaining the attack links it to the deadly shooting in the Moscow office of the retailer Wildberries in September and a conflict between Kadyrov and lawmakers from the neighboring Caucasus republics, the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Chechen strongman accused Bekhan Barakhoyev, Suleiman Kerimov, and Rizvan Kurbanov from Dagestan and Ingushetia of plotting to kill him and warned he would call for a "blood feud" if they did not prove their innocence.

The accusation was related to the Wildberries shooting, which broke out when Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of the company's founder, tried to "illegally" enter the building with his security guards.

Several of those involved come from the North Caucasus, including two killed security guards from Ingushetia. Kadyrov has previously said that he supports Vladislav Bakalchuk's effort to stop the planned merger of Wildberries with another company.

Kadyrov did make no specific accusations when reporting on the drone strike in the morning, adding that an investigation is underway.

Chechnya hit by drone strike for first time, special forces university damaged
The drones hit the building of the Russian Special Forces University named after Vladimir Putin in the city of Gudermes, the independent news outlet Agentstvo reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:51 AM  (Updated: )

1 killed, 14 injured in Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile attack killed a 39-year-old man and injured 14 others, 10 of whom were hospitalized, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The strike damaged multiple buildings, including apartments, a school, and a clinic.
4:39 AM  (Updated: )

Russia attacks Kharkiv overnight, killing at least 4.

Four people — two women and two men — were killed in the attack, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Their bodies were retrieved from the rubble of destroyed homes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.