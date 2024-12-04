This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Chechnya, Russia, Ukraine, Ramzan Kadyrov, Drone attack
Ukrainian drone hits special police regiment building in Chechnya, Kadyrov claims

by Kateryna Denisova December 4, 2024 7:22 PM 1 min read
Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov at Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 7, 2024. (Maxim Shemetov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) 
A drone attack hit a special police regiment building in the center of the city of Grozny in the Chechen Republic on Dec. 4, Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov claimed, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported.

According to Kadyrov, a Ukrainian drone struck the roof of the regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the first Russian-backed head of Chechnya.

The Chechen strongman claimed that people suffered as a result of the attack without providing further details.

Ramzan Kadyrov's claims followed media reports about an attack on the Chechen Republic. The independent Russian news outlet IStories reported that a drone hit the regiment's barracks in a building where 27 Chechens had been reportedly executed in 2017.

Kyiv has not commented on these claims, which cannot be verified independently.

In late October, the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 29 that the drone strike was possibly launched from the neighboring republics of Dagestan or Ingushetia and may have been connected to a feud between Kadyrov and officials from the two regions.

Russia’s Oreshnik strike aftermath was a carefully orchestrated psyop, media reports
The propaganda offensive was coordinated between government, military, and intelligence officials, as well as PR experts, the Moscow Times wrote.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Kateryna Denisova
