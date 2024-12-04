Ukrainian drone hits special police regiment building in Chechnya, Kadyrov claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone attack hit a special police regiment building in the center of the city of Grozny in the Chechen Republic on Dec. 4, Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov claimed, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported.

According to Kadyrov, a Ukrainian drone struck the roof of the regiment named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the first Russian-backed head of Chechnya.

The Chechen strongman claimed that people suffered as a result of the attack without providing further details.

Ramzan Kadyrov's claims followed media reports about an attack on the Chechen Republic. The independent Russian news outlet IStories reported that a drone hit the regiment's barracks in a building where 27 Chechens had been reportedly executed in 2017.

Kyiv has not commented on these claims, which cannot be verified independently.

In late October, the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 29 that the drone strike was possibly launched from the neighboring republics of Dagestan or Ingushetia and may have been connected to a feud between Kadyrov and officials from the two regions.