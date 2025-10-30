Explosion at Kyiv postal office injures five people

A parcel exploded at a postal office in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District on Oct. 30, injuring five employees, Kyiv police reported.

"As a result of the incident, five postal workers were injured, and medical personnel are providing them with assistance," the police said. "An investigative team, police bomb technicians, and medics are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established."

The explosion took place at an office of the state-owned postal service Ukrposhta, the company's CEO Ihor Smilyanskyi said on Telegram.

"The incident occurred during procedures for monitoring the shipment of prohibited items," he said. "Thanks to the measures taken, another parcel containing prohibited and dangerous contents was also identified and seized."

A source cited by the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda attributed the explosion to someone trying to send a part of a grenade launcher by mail.

Ukraine's State Customs Service said that the explosion took place during customs inspection of international postal shipments being processed for export from Ukraine.

Two customs officials and three Ukrposhta employees were injured, according to the service.

The State Customs Service also said that the sender had been identified, and all of his shipments had been suspended.