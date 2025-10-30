KI logo
Thursday, October 30, 2025
Explosion at Kyiv postal office injures five people

by Oleg Sukhov
The results of an explosion at a postal office in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District on Oct. 30 (State Customs Service). 

A parcel exploded at a postal office in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District on Oct. 30, injuring five employees, Kyiv police reported.

"As a result of the incident, five postal workers were injured, and medical personnel are providing them with assistance," the police said. "An investigative team, police bomb technicians, and medics are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established."

The explosion took place at an office of the state-owned postal service Ukrposhta, the company's CEO Ihor Smilyanskyi said on Telegram.

"The incident occurred during procedures for monitoring the shipment of prohibited items," he said. "Thanks to the measures taken, another parcel containing prohibited and dangerous contents was also identified and seized."

A source cited by the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda attributed the explosion to someone trying to send a part of a grenade launcher by mail.

Ukraine's State Customs Service said that the explosion took place during customs inspection of international postal shipments being processed for export from Ukraine.

Two customs officials and three Ukrposhta employees were injured, according to the service.

The State Customs Service also said that the sender had been identified, and all of his shipments had been suspended.

Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

