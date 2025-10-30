Hi, this is Chris York reporting from Kyiv on day 1,344 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukraine has closed its embassy in Havana and is "downgrading" diplomatic ties due to the high number of Cuban citizens recruited to fight Russia's full-scale war, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced Oct. 29.

The announcement came the same day that Ukraine voted against a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly to end the U.S. embargo against Cuba.

"Our vote is not against the Cuban people — we respect their right to live in prosperity. It is against the inaction of Cuba's authorities in response to massive recruitment of Cuban citizens to the Russian occupation army," Sybiha wrote on X.

"Thousands of them have signed contracts, joining the ranks of soldiers directly engaged in combat operations on Ukrainian soil."

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 15 that at least 1,076 Cuban nationals have fought or are fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

Emergency power outages across Ukraine as Russia targets thermal power plants in mass missile, drone strike

Last updated 1:09 p.m. Kyiv time.

Emergency power outages were imposed on "all oblasts of Ukraine" due to yet another overnight mass Russian missile and drone attack targeting energy infrastructure, killing three people, and injuring at least 27 others, local authorities reported on Oct. 30.

Russian forces struck multiple thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine, DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine, said.

"The attacks caused fires at the facilities and resulted in damage to power plant equipment. Following the strikes, energy workers immediately began damage assessment and recovery operations," DTEK said.

According to DTEK, this marks the third major attack on the company's thermal power plants in a month. Three energy workers were injured in previous attacks.

"This attack is a bad blow in our efforts to keep power flowing this winter. Based on the intensity of attacks for the past two months, it is clear Russia is aiming for the complete destruction of Ukraine's energy system," CEO of DTEK, Maxim Timchenko, said.

https://kyivindependent.com/emergency-power-outages-across-ukraine-as-russia-launches-mass-missile-drone-attack/

At least 7 killed, 70 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least seven people were killed, and 57 people were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Oct. 30.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 592 out of the 653 Shahed-type attack drones and other drones, and 31 out of 52 missiles launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. Seventy-nine strikes were recorded at 20 locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed and at least 27 people, including seven children, injured during the mass attack. One person was killed, and thirteen others were injured in other attacks over the previous day, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

In Vinnytsia Oblast, a seven-year-old child was killed and four others injured during the mass attack, according to local authorities. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles were also damaged.

A 36-year-old woman was injured in Boryspil, Kyiv Oblast, as a result of the drone attack, local authorities reported, adding that a fire broke out in a home, and residential buildings were damaged.

In Kherson Oblast, 12 people were injured in various Russian strikes over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Two people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and seven others injured in strikes throughout the day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and four people were injured due to Russian strikes, according to local authorities.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,140,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,140,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 30.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,305 tanks, 23,514 armored fighting vehicles, 65,993 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,089 artillery systems, 1,531 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,232 air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 75,707 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.