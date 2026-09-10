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Ex-Ukrainian PM Yulia Svyrydenko to head KSE Business School

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by Kateryna Denisova
Ex-Ukrainian PM Yulia Svyrydenko to head KSE Business School
Former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko attends a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, held with a focus on the "Comprehensive Resilience Plans for Ukrainian Cities and Regions" in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 3, 2026. (Maksym Kishka/Frontliner/Getty Images)

Former Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has been appointed president of the Kyiv School of Economics' (KSE) Business School, KSE President Tymofiy Mylovanov said on Sept. 10.

According to KSE, Svyrydenko will focus on business education, taking on the role after a year as prime minister and amid speculation about her next career move.

"KSE Business School should prepare leaders who will create the next generation of technologies, build competitive companies, and help Ukraine move from being a country that generates innovation to one that exports knowledge, solutions, and management expertise," Svyrydenko said.

Svyrydenko became prime minister last summer and served for a year before her unexpected dismissal this July. She rose to the post after leading negotiations on the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal and was widely viewed as close to then-President's Office head Andriy Yermak.

She joined Yermak's team as his deputy in 2020 and became first deputy prime minister and economy minister the following year.

Svyrydenko also lectured at the Kyiv School of Economics while serving as prime minister. Her asset declaration shows she earned Hr 3.24 million ($72,000) from KSE in 2025, more than twice her Hr 1.37 million ($30,700) salary as prime minister.

"Ukraine deserves a world-class business school. And now it will happen. Together with Yulia Svyrydenko, we will do wonderful, incredible things," Mylovanov said on Facebook.

Several possible roles have been discussed for Svyrydenko since her dismissal.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had considered appointing Svyrydenko as Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., but she turned down the offer.

There have also been reports that Svyrydenko could become CEO of the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz, replacing Serhii Koretskyi, who was appointed prime minister. Asked about the possibility, Svyrydenko said in August she was currently "recharging" but didn't confirm whether she would take the position.

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Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

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