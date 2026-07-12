Ukraine's PM to step down amid government reshuffle

Ukraine’s Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, stepped down from her position on July 12 as President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a government reshuffle as Kyiv shifts its political strategy.

Svyrydenko, who replaced former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in July 2025, will now take on a new role leading cooperation with Ukraine’s key partners, Zelensky announced on social media.

"Ukraine is changing its political strategy. Each priority foreign policy direction will be overseen by a specific individual with substantial experience who is capable of delivering on the agreements reached at the leaders' level and fulfilling the expectations of the Ukrainian people," Zelensky wrote.

"I discussed the details with Ukraine's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko. We agreed that implementing these changes requires a renewal of the Cabinet of Ministers."

Zelensky also announced that there will be changes in the leadership of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies, although he did not specify which ones.

The Ukrainian leader last conducted a major government reshuffle in January 2026, following a major corruption scandal involving members of his inner circle in November 2025, including former head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak.