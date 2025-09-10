KI logo
EU weighs 6.6 billion euros fund to buy US weapons for Ukraine, Kyiv says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Denys Shmyhal, then-Prime Minister of Ukraine, takes part in a government forum in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 27, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The EU is considering allocating 6.6 billion euros ($7.7 billion) from the European Peace Facility (EPF) to purchase U.S. weapons for Kyiv, Ukraine's Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sept. 10.

"During the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, we received an important signal that support for Ukraine will continue and grow stronger," Shmyhal said after the Sept. 9 Ramstein-format meeting.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term, Washington has not approved any new aid package to Kyiv. In July, Trump announced an agreement allowing European allies to purchase American arms for Ukraine.

The EPF, created in 2021 to strengthen EU security policy, has been used to reimburse member states for military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In 2024, the EU redirected 90% of windfall profits from frozen Russian assets into the fund.

Hungary has blocked EPF allocations for months, forcing EU officials to seek alternative mechanisms. The European External Action Service proposed allowing voluntary contributions to bypass Budapest's veto, but France and Germany opposed the move.

Despite the deadlock, the proposed 6.6 billion-euro package would mark a significant shift.

The news comes as Russia continues to reject a ceasefire or meaningful negotiations and Ukraine faces continued aerial and missile assaults while allies debate long-term security guarantees.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

