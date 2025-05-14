EU to hike tariffs on Ukrainian imports amid Poland's push, FT reports

The EU plans to significantly increase tariffs on Ukrainian goods after the current duty-free deal lapses on June 6, the Financial Times reported on May 14, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

The move follows Poland's call for the European bloc to adopt measures to protect European farmers, according to the news outlet.

The EU concluded a duty-free regime deal with Ukraine in 2022 to alleviate the Ukrainian economy amid the full-scale war with Russia and help the country ship out its goods, primarily agricultural products, to global markets.

This prompted protests among farmers across Europe, namely in Poland, who complained that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian grain, poultry, eggs, and other products is pushing down prices and damaging their businesses.

The Polish media reported in February that the EU does not plan to extend the preferential trade agreement framework in its current form past its June expiration date and is considering a new set of rules instead.

The subsequent transition period would significantly reduce the tariff-free quota for Ukrainian agricultural products, its key export commodity, the Financial Times reported.

The development comes as Polish truckers launched a brief blockade at one of Ukraine's border crossings over what they see as unfair competition from Ukrainian carriers. It also comes shortly before Poland's presidential election, with the leading right-wing candidate, Karol Nawrocki, adopting increasingly harsh rhetoric toward Kyiv.