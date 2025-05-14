EU to hike tariffs on Ukrainian imports amid Poland's push, FT reports

Ukraine's air defense shot down 80 drones, while another 42 disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
The measures target almost 200 ships of Russia's "shadow fleet," 30 companies involved in sanctions evasion, 75 sanctions on entities and individuals linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, and more.
The blockade ended at 10:30 p.m. local time. Truck traffic in both directions is now moving as usual, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard's statement.
Russia seems to be preparing a significant offensive in Ukraine as it is moving troops toward key positions on the front, the Financial Times reported on May 13, citing undisclosed Ukrainian intelligence officials.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, but said both leaders are ready to fly to Istanbul if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to attend the talks there.
The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, said that the new pontiff had a phone call with Zelensky on Monday, during which the pope expressed willingness to facilitate meetings between global leaders and vowed to support efforts for "a just and lasting peace."
"Contrary to Kremlin narratives, time is not on Russia’s side," reads a new report from the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics (SITE).
In an interview with French broadcaster TF1 on May 13, Macron discussed new Russia sanctions and stationing French nuclear weapons in other European countries as a deterrent against Russia.
Performing their song "Bird of Pray," Ukrainian band Ziferblat passed the Eurovision semi-finals on May 13, qualifying Ukraine for the grand final on May 17.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on May 15 for direct peace talks with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov will likely represent Russia.
The move follows Ukraine's ratification of the minerals agreement, deepening U.S.-Ukraine economic ties and signaling expanded U.S. involvement in Ukraine's long-term recovery.
EU to hike tariffs on Ukrainian imports amid Poland's push, FT reports
The EU plans to significantly increase tariffs on Ukrainian goods after the current duty-free deal lapses on June 6, the Financial Times reported on May 14, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.
The move follows Poland's call for the European bloc to adopt measures to protect European farmers, according to the news outlet.
The EU concluded a duty-free regime deal with Ukraine in 2022 to alleviate the Ukrainian economy amid the full-scale war with Russia and help the country ship out its goods, primarily agricultural products, to global markets.
This prompted protests among farmers across Europe, namely in Poland, who complained that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian grain, poultry, eggs, and other products is pushing down prices and damaging their businesses.
The Polish media reported in February that the EU does not plan to extend the preferential trade agreement framework in its current form past its June expiration date and is considering a new set of rules instead.
The subsequent transition period would significantly reduce the tariff-free quota for Ukrainian agricultural products, its key export commodity, the Financial Times reported.
The development comes as Polish truckers launched a brief blockade at one of Ukraine's border crossings over what they see as unfair competition from Ukrainian carriers. It also comes shortly before Poland's presidential election, with the leading right-wing candidate, Karol Nawrocki, adopting increasingly harsh rhetoric toward Kyiv.