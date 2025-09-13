EU to further restrict visas for Russians, Politico reports

The EU is preparing to make it harder for Russian citizens to get visas after pressure from European nations bordering Russia, Politico reported on Sept. 12, citing an anonymous European Commission official.



Brussels ended its visa facilitation agreement with Russia in 2022 in response to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, meaning it is harder and more expensive for Russians to get visas.



However, the European Commission cannot impose a blanket ban on Russians, as visas are the responsibility of individual EU states.

The new guidelines, which are still being ironed out, will include general recommendations such as harsher criteria for Russians coming to the EU.



Countries bordering Russia, like Finland and the Baltics, already have strict visa rules for Russians, making it especially hard for them to get. But others, like France, Spain, and Italy, are more relaxed.



Over 600,000 Russians secured Schengen visas in 2024, an increase of more than 80,000 on the previous year.



The Italian media ANSA reported on Sept. 19, citing undisclosed sources, that the spike in Russian visa applications had caused Brussels to mull over the idea of restricting Russian tourist visas as part of its 19th package of sanctions.



Brussels hasn’t officially commented, but the upcoming sanctions package is set to include restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet and a ban on reinsurance for Russian tankers.

It will also target Russian oil traders operating in third countries and impose limitations on major oil companies such as Rosneft and Lukoil.