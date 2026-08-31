EU intercepts suspected Russian shadow fleet ship in Mediterranean

An oil tanker suspected of belonging to a fleet of ships helping Moscow evade sanctions was intercepted by an EU naval mission on Aug. 30, the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas confirmed the day after.

EU countries have become increasingly assertive at enforcing their sanctions against Russia, and have shown themselves more willing to board and seize suspect vessels.

"The oil tanker MV Sun, suspected of sailing under false flag in breach of international maritime law, was boarded on Aug. 30 in the Mediterranean by Operation IRINI forces for flag verification," Kaja Kallas posted on X.

Operation IRINI is the EU mission monitoring arms and oil trafficking in the Mediterranean.

Kallas noted that this was the sixth such vessel boarded by EU naval missions. The development comes a little over a month after the bloc gave the green light to carry out interceptions of shadow fleet vessels not only in the Mediterranean Sea, but also in the Indian Ocean.

Individual European countries, including France, Sweden, Belgium, and the U.K., have also boarded suspected shadow fleet vessels that entered their territorial waters.

"Illegal oil sales from shadow fleet ships are a critical lifeline for Russia's war in Ukraine, and we'll continue to cut them off," Kallas said.

The EU has so far sanctioned 673 ships belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, but more are expected to be sanctioned this autumn as the bloc works to pass a new 22nd sanctions package with up to 1,500 potential listings.

"Actions against the shadow fleet will be among the topics when EU defense ministers gather in Ireland on Tuesday (Sept. 1)," Kallas said.