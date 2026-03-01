KI logo
Russia

In its first, Belgium boards Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
In its first, Belgium boards Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel
Photo reportedly showing the detention of a vessel linked to Russia's "shadow fleet" during Operation Blue Intruder on March 1, 2026. (Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken / X)

Belgium has detained an oil tanker linked to Russia's "shadow fleet" for the first time, carrying out the operation jointly with French forces, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said on March 1.

"Operation Blue Intruder was carried out by a team of exceptionally brave service members. Excellent work," Francken said on X.

The move comes as European countries intensify efforts to curb Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," a network of tankers used to skirt international sanctions imposed over Moscow's war against Ukraine. The vessels enable the Kremlin to keep exporting oil despite the restrictions.

The vessel, identified as the Ethera, departed from a Moroccan port and is sailing under the Guinean flag. The tanker has been listed under European sanctions since October 2025 and under U.S. sanctions since July, according to Belgian broadcaster VRT.

Become a member – go ad‑free

As of the morning of March 1, the vessel was being escorted to the port city of Zeebrugge, where authorities are set to seize it, Francken said.

This is not the first time Ukraine's partners have detained a vessel linked to Russia's "shadow fleet." France conducted a similar operation in late January, and the U.S. seized several "shadow fleet" tankers earlier this year as part of its crackdown on the Venezuelan oil trade.

After a string of detentions targeting ships carrying sanctioned Russian oil, the Kremlin warned that Moscow could respond with naval action if European countries step up the seizure and boarding of Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 21 that Ukraine is imposing new sanctions targeting Russia's "shadow fleet."

Become a member – go ad‑free

Meanwhile, the European Commission is preparing its 20th sanctions package against Russia, which would include a complete ban on maritime services for Russian crude oil. Hungary and Slovakia, which maintain close ties with Moscow, have expressed opposition and could block its adoption.

read also

The one problem with Russia’s shadow fleet Europe still hasn’t addressed
Contrary to the rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin, the Russian economy is faltering. After years of growth propped up by military spending, Russia’s economy slowed to a standstill in 2025. Unfortunately, the energy trade remains just strong enough to sustain Russian tax revenues: without the steady inflow of hard currency from energy exports, Russia would be unable to continue its murderous invasion of Ukraine. This dependence on energy exports is a vulnerability the West has never fully expl
The Kyiv IndependentBen Harris
Shadow fleetBelgiumEuropean alliesSanctionsOil
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, March 1
Saturday, February 28
 (Updated:  )
'Freedom to the Iranian people' — Kyiv voices support for US-led strikes on Iran.

"The reason for the current events is precisely the violence and arbitrariness of the Iranian regime, in particular the murders and repressions against peaceful protesters, which have become particularly large-scale in recent months," the Foreign Ministry said in its Feb. 28 statement.

Show More

Editors' Picks