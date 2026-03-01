In its first, Belgium boards Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel

Belgium has detained an oil tanker linked to Russia's "shadow fleet" for the first time, carrying out the operation jointly with French forces, Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said on March 1.

"Operation Blue Intruder was carried out by a team of exceptionally brave service members. Excellent work," Francken said on X.

The move comes as European countries intensify efforts to curb Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," a network of tankers used to skirt international sanctions imposed over Moscow's war against Ukraine. The vessels enable the Kremlin to keep exporting oil despite the restrictions.

The vessel, identified as the Ethera, departed from a Moroccan port and is sailing under the Guinean flag. The tanker has been listed under European sanctions since October 2025 and under U.S. sanctions since July, according to Belgian broadcaster VRT.

As of the morning of March 1, the vessel was being escorted to the port city of Zeebrugge, where authorities are set to seize it, Francken said.

This is not the first time Ukraine's partners have detained a vessel linked to Russia's "shadow fleet." France conducted a similar operation in late January, and the U.S. seized several "shadow fleet" tankers earlier this year as part of its crackdown on the Venezuelan oil trade.

After a string of detentions targeting ships carrying sanctioned Russian oil, the Kremlin warned that Moscow could respond with naval action if European countries step up the seizure and boarding of Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 21 that Ukraine is imposing new sanctions targeting Russia's "shadow fleet."

Meanwhile, the European Commission is preparing its 20th sanctions package against Russia, which would include a complete ban on maritime services for Russian crude oil. Hungary and Slovakia, which maintain close ties with Moscow, have expressed opposition and could block its adoption.