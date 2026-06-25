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France seizes Russian shadow fleet vessel in Mediterranean

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by Chris Powers
France seizes Russian shadow fleet vessel in Mediterranean
A French Navy helicopter approaching the shadow fleet tanker DELIVER on June 23, 2026. Photo: French Maritime Prefect of the Mediterranean

The French navy has intercepted a ship belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, the second in a month, after it failed a nationality check carried out in the Mediterranean Sea on June 23, the French government announced on June 25.

In addition to regularly sanctioning ships suspected of belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, which helps Moscow circumvent oil and gas sanctions, European countries are increasingly boarding the ships to stop them in their tracks.

"We will not allow the shadow fleet to evade sanctions and fund Russia's war effort. Europe is determined," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X on June 25.

A French government press release notes that the cargo tanker DELIVER, which came from Primorsk on Russia's Baltic Sea coast, was flying a Cameroonian flag, which they suspect was a false flag.

"After the visit team boarded, examination of the documents confirmed doubts about the regularity of the flag flown," reads the press statement.

More European countries are boarding ships suspected of being part of the shadow fleet, with Sweden, the U.K., and France all intercepting ships in June.

After agreeing on new sanctions listings on June 15, the EU is expected to finalize its 21st sanctions package in July.

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RussiaShadow fleetFranceEmmanuel MacronSanctions
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Chris Powers

Brussels Correspondent

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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