UK military sites see near-daily drone incidents in 2026 as Europe confronts widening hybrid threat

Close to 340 drone incidents were recorded at or near U.K. Defense Ministry facilities over the past year, according to newly released figures from the Independent.

The report comes as European governments increasingly warn of growing hybrid warfare threats from Russia, while suspicious drone activity disrupts infrastructure across the continent.

The 340 incidents were recorded in 2026 over eight months through August, according to data obtained under freedom-of-information laws and reported by the Independent. With drone incidents occurring at a near-daily rate, the 2026 total could climb significantly higher by the end of the year.

By August, U.K. drone incidents had already surpassed the 250 recorded during all of 2025 and 126 in 2024.

The U.K. Defense Ministry has not publicly stated who it suspects is behind the incidents, but experts cited in the report pointed to actors working in the interests of Russia or Iran.

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Former U.K. Defense Minister Tobias Ellwood said the rise suggests British forces are increasingly being treated "as a target." He criticized what he said were inadequate protections around military and critical infrastructure, accusing the government of being "asleep."

Drone flights over the U.K. are part of widespread UAV activity across Europe. As the Independent released its figures on drone incursions near military installations, Luxembourg's Findel airport temporarily halted operations on Sept. 18 after suspected drone activity near the airport.

The unexplained drone activity comes as NATO officials warn that hybrid attacks are increasingly aimed at undermining public confidence and cohesion within the alliance.

Speaking at a NATO press conference in Copenhagen on Sept. 19, Military Committee Chair Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone said the alliance must balance deterrence with avoiding escalation.

"Escalation management is part of our mindset, of our attitude," Dragone said, adding that NATO also needs to "send a message of strength."

Dragone said public opinion itself has become a target of hybrid activity, with the goal of creating distrust in political leaders and disrupting alliance unity.

European governments are stepping up preparations for possible Russian hybrid attacks as officials across the continent warn that Moscow could increasingly use drones, missiles, sabotage, and cyberattacks to test NATO countries and pressure them over their support for Ukraine.