EU Council approves 11th package of sanctions against Russia

by Martin Fornusek June 23, 2023 12:36 PM 2 min read
Josep Borrell, the high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, will visit Ukraine from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6 to show diplomatic support to Kyiv amid the security crisis caused by Russian threats. (consilium.europa.eu)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Council of the European Union announced on June 23 the adoption of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, aimed at countering sanctions circumvention.

The EU ambassadors backed the latest package on June 21, the Swedish government announced.

"Today's package increases our pressure on Russia and Putin’s war machine. By tackling sanctions circumvention, we will maximize pressure on Russia by depriving it further of the resources it so desperately needs to allow it to pursue its illegal war against Ukraine," said Josep Borrell, the EU's chief diplomat.

According to the latest package, the EU will expand cooperation with third countries on preventing sanctions circumvention. If dialogue and cooperation do not reach the desired result, the council said that it may decide as a last resort measure to expand sanctions even against a third country.

The latest package will increase restrictions on the transit and export of goods that may be used by Russia's military-industrial complex, particularly on dual-use goods and technologies.

"The list includes four Iranian entities manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and providing them to Russia, other third-country entities involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, and certain Russian entities involved in the development, production, and supply of electronic components for Russia's military and industrial complex," the council's press release said.

The EU also agreed to suspend broadcasting licenses for RT Balkan, Oriental Review, Tsargrad, New Eastern Outlook, and Katehon, as the Council considers them as Russian propaganda tools.

The 11th package will prohibit access to EU ports and locks to any vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers in order to tackle deceptive practices for importing Russian oil.

The Council also announced a ban on Russian oil flowing to Germany and Poland through the Druzhba pipeline. This will not apply to oil originating in third countries but going through Druzhba.

Finally, the EU decided to add a significant amount of additional individuals and entities to the sanctions list.

Ukraine's officials complained to their Western partners that Russia is successfully circumventing sanctions and imports foreign-made components through third countries to build advanced weaponry.

Kyiv's allies including the U.S., the EU, and the U.K. previously vowed to crack down on the circumvention.

The EU's previous 10th package was announced on Feb. 25, targeting the banking sector and Russia's access to dual-use technology and advanced technologies.

Author: Martin Fornusek
