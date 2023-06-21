Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
EU agrees on 11th sanctions package against Russia

by Olesya Boyko June 21, 2023 9:18 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Union ambassadors on June 21 backed the eleventh sanctions package against Russia, according to the Swedish government, which presides in the Council of the EU.

The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote that she welcomes the political agreement on the 11th sanctions package.

“It will deal a further blow to Putin’s war machine with tightened export restrictions, targeting entities supporting the Kremlin. Our anti-circumvention tool will prevent Russia from getting its hands on sanctioned goods,” von der Leyen added.

The new package forbids transit via Russia of an expanded list of goods and technology that could aid Russia's defense industry.

According to Reuters, the package envisages restrictions on the sale of sensitive dual-use goods and technology to third countries that might sell it on to Russia.

The package adds 71 persons and 33 entities to those banned from the EU. They were blacklisted for the involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The previous package of sanctions against Russia and those who support its war against Ukraine was announced in February.

