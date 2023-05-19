UK unveils new sanctions against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United Kingdom unveiled a fresh package of sanctions against Russia on May 19, targeting its energy, metal, transport, and military technology industries.

The measures also aim at companies involved in the theft of Ukraine’s grain.

In total, London’s sanctions target 86 individuals and entities.

“Through today’s new sanctions we are increasing the economic pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin – making it harder for him to wage his illegal war and inflict untold suffering on innocent Ukrainians,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

Some of the sanctions target Russia’s military capabilities more directly, focusing on individuals and entities that supply Moscow’s Armed Forces and the Wagner mercenary group with equipment.

The measures are also designed to curb Russia’s ability to avoid sanctions, including all new “emerging forms of circumvention.”

The UK government announced the package shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced restrictions on Russia’s diamond and metal exports during the G7 summit in Japan.

The summit kicked off on May 19. The bloc’s leaders are expected to announce new joint sanctions against Russia, among others targeting its trade with diamonds and the circumvention of sanctions.

The United States announced it will also be rolling out “a substantial package of its own.”

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Japan this week to join the G7 leaders in person. Japanese officials earlier said that Zelensky would join virtually.