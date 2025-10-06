Dutch, Lithuanian prime ministers visit Kyiv as security concerns grow across Europe

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and newly appointed Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene arrived in Kyiv for official visits on Oct. 6 amid growing concerns over unidentified drones being spotted in European airspace.

Both leaders began their trips by honoring fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Kyiv's Wall of Remembrance.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accompanied Schoof during his visit, while Ruginiene met with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said Ukraine had long been awaiting Schoof's visit.

"There are many topics to discuss: war, security, justice, and the strength of our peoples. And also Ukraine's European integration and NATO's resilience in the face of Russian provocations," Yermak said.

Zelensky said he talked about defense cooperation and sanctions on Russia with the Dutch leader.

"The Netherlands is one of the most principled defenders of life — a nation that truly supports our defense, our resilience, and, importantly, our work to achieve justice," Zelensky said.

"Our focus was on Ukraine's defense and military projects, pressure on Russia and ensuring accountability for its crimes, political cooperation, and support for our people in energy challenges."

Ruginiene described her trip as a symbolic first visit as prime minister.

There’s nowhere I’d rather be for my first visit than in free & unbreakable Ukraine.



At Kyiv’s Wall of Remembrance, with @Svyrydenko_Y I honoured Ukrainians who fell defending their country, our joint security and shared ideals. pic.twitter.com/sSUuDujY1U — Inga Ruginienė (@IRuginiene) October 6, 2025

The visits come amid growing security concerns in Europe.

On Oct. 4, Lithuania's main airport was temporarily closed after authorities detected 13 "contraband" balloons flying toward the site. On Sept. 27, Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport briefly closed one of its runways after pilots reported a drone in the area.

In recent weeks, unidentified drones have repeatedly violated European airspace, leading to temporary airport shutdowns across the continent.

Both the Netherlands and Lithuania have been steadfast supporters of Ukraine.

The Netherlands has committed billions of euros to Ukraine's defense and humanitarian needs, providing funding for drones, air-defense systems, and troop training.

Lithuania has likewise provided Kyiv with military aid, signed bilateral security agreements, and partnered with Ukraine on joint defense production to strengthen the country's capabilities.