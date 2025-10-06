KI logo
News Feed

Dutch, Lithuanian prime ministers visit Kyiv as security concerns grow across Europe

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Dutch, Lithuanian prime ministers visit Kyiv as security concerns grow across Europe
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Oct. 6, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Official website)

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and newly appointed Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene arrived in Kyiv for official visits on Oct. 6 amid growing concerns over unidentified drones being spotted in European airspace.

Both leaders began their trips by honoring fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Kyiv's Wall of Remembrance.

President Volodymyr Zelensky accompanied Schoof during his visit, while Ruginiene met with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said Ukraine had long been awaiting Schoof's visit.

"There are many topics to discuss: war, security, justice, and the strength of our peoples. And also Ukraine's European integration and NATO's resilience in the face of Russian provocations," Yermak said.

Zelensky said he talked about defense cooperation and sanctions on Russia with the Dutch leader.

"The Netherlands is one of the most principled defenders of life — a nation that truly supports our defense, our resilience, and, importantly, our work to achieve justice," Zelensky said.

"Our focus was on Ukraine's defense and military projects, pressure on Russia and ensuring accountability for its crimes, political cooperation, and support for our people in energy challenges."

Ruginiene described her trip as a symbolic first visit as prime minister.

The visits come amid growing security concerns in Europe.

On Oct. 4, Lithuania's main airport was temporarily closed after authorities detected 13 "contraband" balloons flying toward the site. On Sept. 27, Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport briefly closed one of its runways after pilots reported a drone in the area.

In recent weeks, unidentified drones have repeatedly violated European airspace, leading to temporary airport shutdowns across the continent.

Both the Netherlands and Lithuania have been steadfast supporters of Ukraine.

The Netherlands has committed billions of euros to Ukraine's defense and humanitarian needs, providing funding for drones, air-defense systems, and troop training.

Lithuania has likewise provided Kyiv with military aid, signed bilateral security agreements, and partnered with Ukraine on joint defense production to strengthen the country's capabilities.

40,000 Russians without power in Belgorod after Ukrainian attack causes ‘significant’ damage to energy facilities
“We have significant damage. The scope of work will be significant,” Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
Volodymyr ZelenskyKyivThe NetherlandsLithuaniaWarEuropeEuropean allies
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 6
55 MEPs call for swift launch of Moldova's EU accession talks.

Members of the European Parliament from 19 EU countries have urged European Council President Antonio Costa to immediately advance Moldova’s EU accession talks, Vice President of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu announced on Oct. 5.

Monday, October 6
Show More

Editors' Picks