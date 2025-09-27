KI logo
News Feed

Drone scare halts flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol as Zelensky says Russia probing Europe’s defenses

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Drone scare halts flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol as Zelensky says Russia probing Europe’s defenses
Tracellers exit Schiphol Airport as KLM ground staff strike at Schiphol Airport after nearly a year of stalled negotiations on September 16, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

The Polderbaan runway at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport was shut for about 45 minutes on Sept. 27 after pilots and plane spotters reported a drone in the area. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a military police force, later said an investigation showed no drone was detected on radar and that the object was likely a balloon.

Air traffic control received several reports around 12:10 p.m. local time of a drone flying at about 150 meters. A police helicopter joined the search, but nothing was found. Flights were diverted to another runway before Polderbaan reopened at 1:00 p.m, according to local media. Authorities said the temporary closure was a precautionary step, stressing that safety takes priority.

The incident comes as European airports heighten vigilance after recent drone sightings in Denmark, which forced temporary closures of several airports. Similar closures were also reported in Oslo, Norway, while drones were also spotted in Lithuania and Finland.

Danish officials called those incidents an "attack" on critical infrastructure. The Netherland's Marechaussee noted that while "people are extra vigilant," this can also lead to false alarms.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on recent Russian drone attacks spilling into Europe, warned that Moscow is deliberately trying to shake public confidence.

“Russia is checking Europe’s ability to defend itself and trying to influence societies so that people start to think: ‘Why are we giving everything to Ukrainians if we cannot defend ourselves?’” he said. Zelensky noted that 92 drones targeted Poland recently, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting most before they crossed the border.

He added that some European states may hesitate to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, but stressed that knowledge and mobility, rather than just high-end systems, are crucial.

“You cannot shoot down drones with Patriot systems. There simply are not enough missiles in the world. That’s why knowledge is needed — the knowledge of our mobile fire groups, our drone operators, our Air Force leadership, all our air defense commanders,” Zelensky said.

As Russia tests NATO, calls to ‘close Ukraine’s skies’ have returned — here’s what that means
Calls to “close the skies” over Ukraine — the rallying cry of pro-Ukraine demonstrations in early 2022 — are resurfacing after a wave of Russian airspace violations against NATO members. These incursions have put European countries on edge and raised questions about the alliance’s ability to counter Russian drones and aircraft. Within days, NATO launched the Eastern Sentry mission, and talk of closing the skies over Ukraine returned to the agenda. “NATO is a defensive bloc, so any steps it tak
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
The NetherlandsRussiaDronesNATOVolodymyr ZelenskyAir defense
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 27
Show More

Editors' Picks