Drone scare halts flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol as Zelensky says Russia probing Europe’s defenses

The Polderbaan runway at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport was shut for about 45 minutes on Sept. 27 after pilots and plane spotters reported a drone in the area. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a military police force, later said an investigation showed no drone was detected on radar and that the object was likely a balloon.

Air traffic control received several reports around 12:10 p.m. local time of a drone flying at about 150 meters. A police helicopter joined the search, but nothing was found. Flights were diverted to another runway before Polderbaan reopened at 1:00 p.m, according to local media. Authorities said the temporary closure was a precautionary step, stressing that safety takes priority.

The incident comes as European airports heighten vigilance after recent drone sightings in Denmark, which forced temporary closures of several airports. Similar closures were also reported in Oslo, Norway, while drones were also spotted in Lithuania and Finland.

Danish officials called those incidents an "attack" on critical infrastructure. The Netherland's Marechaussee noted that while "people are extra vigilant," this can also lead to false alarms.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on recent Russian drone attacks spilling into Europe, warned that Moscow is deliberately trying to shake public confidence.

“Russia is checking Europe’s ability to defend itself and trying to influence societies so that people start to think: ‘Why are we giving everything to Ukrainians if we cannot defend ourselves?’” he said. Zelensky noted that 92 drones targeted Poland recently, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting most before they crossed the border.

He added that some European states may hesitate to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, but stressed that knowledge and mobility, rather than just high-end systems, are crucial.

“You cannot shoot down drones with Patriot systems. There simply are not enough missiles in the world. That’s why knowledge is needed — the knowledge of our mobile fire groups, our drone operators, our Air Force leadership, all our air defense commanders,” Zelensky said.