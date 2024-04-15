Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Netherlands allocates $4.7 billion to support Ukraine until 2026

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 15, 2024 4:43 PM 1 min read
The Ukrainian flag hoisted next to the Dutch flag, in front of the House of the Dutch Representatives building in The Hague, on Feb. 24, 2024. (Phil Nijhui/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
The Netherlands has allocated 4.4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) to support Ukraine until 2026, the Dutch government announced on April 15 in its spring memorandum, a preview of state budget plans for the upcoming year.

The funds will be used "for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine for the period 2024-2026," the statement said.

Though the spring memorandum did not provide details of the budget, news emerged on April 11 that the Dutch government had increased its total pledge to Ukraine for 2024 to more than 2.4 billion euros ($2.5 billion) for 2024.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call on April 12 that the Netherlands has allocated an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in military aid and 400 million euros ($425 million) for reconstruction.

Under Rutte, the Netherlands has taken a proactive role in supporting Ukraine, spearheading the fighter jet coalition and pledging to deliver 24 F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
