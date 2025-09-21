KI logo
Polish authorities discover what could be 19th downed Russian drone

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)

Polish authorities on Sept. 20 discovered what may be the remnants of the last of 19 drones downed over Polish territory following a Russian violation of Warsaw's airspace over a week prior.

"The police confirmed this statement. Indeed, in a field 50 meters from a house, an unidentified object was found, confirming the report that they had received," Polish Interior Ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka told Polskie Radio.

Moscow violated Polish airspace on Sept. 10, prompting Warsaw to shoot down Russian drones over its territory in a first for any NATO member in over three years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Addressing the Polish parliament later on Sept. 10, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 19 airspace violations were recorded.

Polish authorities have already found 17 downed drones, with an 18th drone found near the city of Zamosc still under investigation, Polskie Radio reported.

The Russian escalation has drawn criticism from the EU, NATO, and Western leaders. The move has prompted Ukraine and Poland to proceed with the joint practice of drones and anti-drone systems with Kyiv's wartime knowledge.

Days after facing condemnation for violating Polish airspace, Russian drones again violated EU and NATO airspace, flying over Romanian territory on Sept. 13 amid a mass aerial attack on Ukraine.

On Sept. 19, three Russian jets violated Estonian airspace as Moscow continues its provocations. The breach occurred over the Gulf of Finland, where Russian jets crossed into Estonian territory without permission before departing, the Estonian Defense Forces confirmed.

In response to the Russian escalations, both Poland and Estonia have requested NATO Article 4 consultations. The measure allows member states to hold discussions with allies if their security is threatened.

As Europe determines how to respond to Russia's increased provocations, Czech President Petr Pavel on Sept. 20 called for NATO to remain united and respond decisively to Russia.

"In these times, we must act firmly, and if violations occur, we must respond accordingly, including militarily. Russia will very quickly realize it has made a mistake and overstepped its bounds. Unfortunately, this is balancing on the brink of conflict, but giving in to evil is simply impossible," he said.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

