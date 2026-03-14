Moscow attacked by over 60 drones in single day, mayor says

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russian air defenses shot down over 60 drones headed toward the Russian capital on March 14, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed.

Throughout the day, Sobyanin reported that groups of Ukrainian drones were intercepted en route to Moscow. As of 11:25 p.m. local time, Russia had countered 65 drones, according to Sobyanin.

Emergency crews have been dispatched to the crash sites, and no casualties or damage have been reported.

The drone threat also caused Moscow's Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports to temporarily suspend flights.

Russia's Defense Ministry reported that air defense units destroyed 280 Ukrainian drones across various Russian regions, including dozens over Moscow Oblast, during a 10-hour span on March 14.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Ukraine regularly launches drone attacks against military and industrial facilities in Russia.

Drone strikes on Moscow have been reported on several occasions, though the capital is well-defended against aerial threats. Many of these attacks have triggered temporary airport closures, which Ukrainian officials have said is part of a strategy to return the Kremlin's war home to the Russian population.