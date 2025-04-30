The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

India's Modi declines Putin's invitation to Moscow Victory Day parade

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 30, 2025 1:21 PM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) attend a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 9, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declined Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 30, according to state-run RIA Novosti.

Peskov confirmed that while India "will be represented," it will not be at the highest level. He not specify the prime minister's reasons for refusing the invitation.

India, which has emerged as Russia's largest buyer of discounted oil products amid Western sanctions, has maintained a neutral stance on Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Modi received the official invitation in early April, and the Russian state news agency TASS had previously suggested his participation was "very likely," including possible involvement by the Indian military in the Red Square parade.

Peskov added that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the parade and make a separate bilateral visit. Russia expects leaders from 20 countries for this year's Victory Day celebrations.

Last year, only nine foreign leaders joined Putin at the parade.

China has deepened its partnership with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, becoming Moscow's primary supplier of dual-use goods critical to Russia's defense industry.

Earlier in April, Ukrainian forces captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelensky later said "several hundred" Chinese citizens were fighting alongside Russian forces.

The Kremlin uses the annual Victory Day parade to showcase its military power and invoke Soviet World War II victories to justify its aggression against Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly used false claims about "de-Nazifying" Ukraine to legitimize the invasion — a key element in Russia's disinformation campaign.

In contrast, Ukraine has distanced itself from Soviet-era commemorations. Zelensky signed a law in 2023 moving Ukraine's World War II remembrance to May 8, in line with most of Europe.

Kyiv has invited top European Union officials to visit Ukraine on May 9, in a symbolic counter to Moscow's parade, Politico reported on April 14.

Putin recently announced a "humanitarian" ceasefire from May 8 to May 11 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.