Drone attack reported on oil refinery in Russia's Perm

A drone attack was reported early on Aug. 21 at an oil refinery in Russia's Perm Krai, according to local Telegram channels.

Videos shared by Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ purportedly show explosions and a fire in Perm, a city roughly 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from Ukraine.

Exilenova+ said local residents reported a series of explosions at the refinery. OSINT analysts from ASTRA geolocated footage showing smoke rising near the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery.

Local authorities warned residents of incoming unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) around 6.30 a.m. local time. Around the same time, temporary restrictions were introduced at Bolshoe Savino airport in Perm, ASTRA wrote. These have since been lifted.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 325 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the footage or the extent of any damage at the time of publication.

A previous attack on Jul. 29 struck the Lukoil-operated Perm oil refinery, one of Russia's largest.

Ukraine has intensified attacks on oil refineries and other energy facilities in Russia to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce revenues financing Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Officials have not commented on the reported Aug. 21 strike.